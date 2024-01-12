WATCH — Kaifi Khalil drops new song 'Jurmana'

Kaifi Khalil, the maestro behind the international hit 'Kahani Suno,' has once again ignited the digital landscape with the release of his latest solo masterpiece, 'Jarmana.'
Known for his raspy yet soulful voice, Khalil has become a powerhouse in the Pakistani music industry, elevating traditional Balochi folk music with a contemporary twist. The magic of Khalil's music is not just in the melodies but in the unique blend of personality and humility that graces the star's persona.
Following the success of his track 'Kahani Suno 2.0,' Khalil has amassed a staggering 2 million-strong fan base, making him a reigning star in the digital realm. His ability to captivate audiences with his authentic approach to music has solidified his position as one of the hottest names on the internet.
The solo music video for 'Jarmana,' a testament to Khalil's multifaceted talent, spans an engaging 2 minutes and 53 seconds. Within hours of its release on YouTube, it garnered over 137,000 views, a number escalating with every passing moment.
This musical gem, bearing the signature touch of Khalil, stands out not just for its captivating melody but also for its authenticity. Fans lauded the absence of unnecessary elements, emphasizing that the video focused solely on pure talent, devoid of showiness, obscenity, nudity, or extravagant displays.
The social media applause continued as users flooded the comment section with flowers of praise, showering Khalil with genuine appreciation for his work. In a world often dominated by sensationalism, 'Jurmana' emerges as a breath of fresh air, a musical journey fueled by talent and genuine artistry.
On the work front, Khalil enjoys an illustrious discography with multiple songs including Dilbar Dila Bide, Afsos, Beqaraar, Jungle Jungle, Tauba Tauba, Drog, Kadi Kaye, Baali Guraab, Kadi Kaye, and Mast.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Friday, US dollar was quoted at 280.5 for buying and 283.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.64
|738.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold prices saw positive trend in the local market on Friday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,790.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,849, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,675 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,150.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
