WATCH — Kaifi Khalil drops new song 'Jurmana'

Maheen Khawaja
11:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2024
WATCH — Kaifi Khalil drops new song 'Jurmana'
Kaifi Khalil, the maestro behind the international hit 'Kahani Suno,' has once again ignited the digital landscape with the release of his latest solo masterpiece, 'Jarmana.'

Known for his raspy yet soulful voice, Khalil has become a powerhouse in the Pakistani music industry, elevating traditional Balochi folk music with a contemporary twist. The magic of Khalil's music is not just in the melodies but in the unique blend of personality and humility that graces the star's persona.

Following the success of his track 'Kahani Suno 2.0,' Khalil has amassed a staggering 2 million-strong fan base, making him a reigning star in the digital realm. His ability to captivate audiences with his authentic approach to music has solidified his position as one of the hottest names on the internet.

The solo music video for 'Jarmana,' a testament to Khalil's multifaceted talent, spans an engaging 2 minutes and 53 seconds. Within hours of its release on YouTube, it garnered over 137,000 views, a number escalating with every passing moment.

This musical gem, bearing the signature touch of Khalil, stands out not just for its captivating melody but also for its authenticity. Fans lauded the absence of unnecessary elements, emphasizing that the video focused solely on pure talent, devoid of showiness, obscenity, nudity, or extravagant displays. 

The social media applause continued as users flooded the comment section with flowers of praise, showering Khalil with genuine appreciation for his work. In a world often dominated by sensationalism, 'Jurmana' emerges as a breath of fresh air, a musical journey fueled by talent and genuine artistry.

On the work front, Khalil enjoys an illustrious discography with multiple songs including Dilbar Dila Bide, Afsos, Beqaraar, Jungle Jungle, Tauba Tauba, Drog, Kadi Kaye, Baali Guraab, Kadi Kaye, and Mast.

