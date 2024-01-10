Search

Jurmana — Kaifi Khalil announces new single to release on January 12

Noor Fatima
01:31 PM | 10 Jan, 2024
Kaifi Khalil
Source: Kaifi Khalil (Instagram)

Pakistani singer-songwriter Kaifi Khalil has something for his fans in the store!

Khalil, whose music track, Kahani Suno 2.0, shot him to international fame, is taking over Pakistani music industry with his raspy yet soulful voice. With a unique personality and humility adding grace to the star’s persona and music, the Kana Yari singer is putting a contemporary spin on traditional Balochi folk music with modern day music.

With a whopping 2 million fan following of of loyal stans and followers anticipated to be enchanted by the music giant’s latest project, Khalil is one of the hottest stars on the internet. 

Most recently, taking to Instagram, Khalil shared the release date of his new single, writing “My new single Jurmana is going to be releasing on January 12.”

Adding that he hopes his fandom would be able to connect with his music genuis, Khalil wrote, “hope you guys connect with it and lots of love and prayers for you all.”

On the work front, Khalil enjoys an illustrious discography with multiple songs including Dilbar Dila Bide, Afsos, Beqaraar, Jungle Jungle, Tauba Tauba, Drog, Kadi Kaye, Baali Guraab, Kadi Kaye, and Mast.

WATCH – Indian influencer Faisal Sheikh croons Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno'

