Tribunals reject Imran Khan's appeal to contest elections from NA-122, NA-89

LAHORE – An appellate tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC) has turned down PTI founder and former premier Imran Khan’s appeal against returning officer’s (RO) decision to reject his nomination papers from the NA-122.

Justice Tariq Nadeem of LHC upheld the decision of the Returning Officer to reject nomination papers of Mr Khan, who has remained in jail since August last year.

The nomination papers of PTI leader were rejected for National Assembly constituency and his hometown Mianwali.

Last month, ECP turned down nomination papers of PTI founder from two National Assembly constituencies – NA 122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali) due to conviction.

PML-N leader objected to Imran Khan’s nomination papers, saying the former PM’s seconder and proposer do not belong to NA-122, which is a legal requirement.

The former cricket star was disqualified for five years under Article 63/1-F for corrupt practices, the verdict read.