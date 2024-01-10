Tribunals reject Imran Khan's appeal to contest elections from NA-122, NA-89

LAHORE – An appellate tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC) has turned down PTI founder and former premier Imran Khan’s appeal against returning officer’s (RO) decision to reject his nomination papers from the NA-122.
Justice Tariq Nadeem of LHC upheld the decision of the Returning Officer to reject nomination papers of Mr Khan, who has remained in jail since August last year.
The nomination papers of PTI leader were rejected for National Assembly constituency and his hometown Mianwali.
Last month, ECP turned down nomination papers of PTI founder from two National Assembly constituencies – NA 122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali) due to conviction.
PML-N leader objected to Imran Khan’s nomination papers, saying the former PM’s seconder and proposer do not belong to NA-122, which is a legal requirement.
The former cricket star was disqualified for five years under Article 63/1-F for corrupt practices, the verdict read.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against dollar and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.
In the middle of week, US dollar was quoted at 280.8 for buying and 283.55 for selling.
Euro stands at 308.5 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.8
|283.55
|Euro
|EUR
|308.5
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.63
|756.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.06
|36.41
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.12
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.53
|61.13
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|332.42
|334.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.2
|8.35
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trajectory in Pakistani market on Wednesday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,528.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat gold stands at Rs201,800, 21 karat rate at Rs192,600 and each told of 18k gold at Rs. 165,075.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,450
