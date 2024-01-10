Yasmin Rashid all set for NA-130 battle against Nawaz Sharif after tribunal's nod

LAHORE – The appellate tribunal of Lahore High Court accepted the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr Yasmin Rashid for NA-130 Lahore, a stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

LHC tribunal comprising nine judges took up the the appeals of several PTI leaders who faced the rejection of nomination papers from ROs.

Among those were country's former health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid who gets nod to contest the elections from provincial capital. LHC Election Tribunal Judge Justice Tariq Nadeem heard the appeal filed against the Returning Officer’s (RO) decision to reject the nomination papers of PTI leader.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif submitted nomination papers to contest elections from Lahore’s National Assembly constituency NA-130.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers were approved to contest elections from the same constituency.

Some other candidates including PPP leader Ahmad Khan, Bilal Yasin and Waheed Alam Khan have also submitted their nomination papers for NA-130 Lahore.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, a close aide of Imran Khan, remains in jail since May last year. PTI leaders faced severe crackdown and Yasmin Rashid's arrest was made over the charges related to the riots that started after arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on May 9.