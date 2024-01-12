Zarai Taraqiati Bank creates WhatsApp channel to facilitate farmers; here's how to follow!

In an effort to give borrowers and farmers dependable information in a quick and easy way, Zarai Tataqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) launches its official WhatsApp account on Friday.

Through the provided QR code, WhatsApp users can follow the ZTBL WhatsApp channel.

Using ZTBL WhatsApp Banking, customers/farmers can use banking services including ZTBL product offers i.e. agri loans, conventional/Islamic accounts, debit cards, ATM/ branch location, promotions and discounts as well as 24/7 customer care.

ZTBL is the leading financial organisation dedicated to advancing the agricultural industry by offering financial services and specialised knowledge.