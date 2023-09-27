Pakistan receives first LPG shipment from Russia

Pakistan has successfully taken delivery of its first-ever shipment of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Russia, a significant milestone in the growing energy cooperation between the two nations.
The Russian embassy in Islamabad confirmed this development, highlighting the crucial role played by Iran in facilitating the delivery.
This comes on the heels of Pakistan's earlier acquisition of Russian crude oil, marking the country's second major energy transaction with Russia this year.
Russia has delivered the first batch of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the amount of 100 thousand metric tons to Pakistan through Iran's Sarakhs Special Economic Zone. Consultations on the second shipment are underway— RusEmbassy_Pakistan (@RusEmbPakistan) September 26, 2023
The shipment, totalling 100,000 metric tonnes, was transported through Iran's Sarakhs Special Economic Zone. Ongoing discussions for a subsequent shipment are in progress, although specific details of Iran's involvement and pricing remain undisclosed.
Pakistan had previously conducted the transaction for Russian crude in Chinese currency, though the exact value of the deal was not disclosed. As energy imports constitute a significant portion of Pakistan's external payments, discounted imports from Russia are viewed as a lifeline amidst the nation's economic crisis and pressing balance of payments challenges, potentially averting a default on external debt.
