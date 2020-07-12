Countries may have to lockdown again as coronavirus could bounce back: WHO
10:06 AM | 12 Jul, 2020
GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that there is risk that coronavirus could bounce back, adding that countries may have to lockdown again.
Speaking at a virtual conference in Geneva, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program Dr. Michael Ryan said we all want to avoid whole countries going back into total lockdown but there may be situations in which that is the only option.
The WHO advised countries to open slowly, pay close attention to their data and proceed cautiously as they reopen as coronavirus cases continue to spike worldwide.
