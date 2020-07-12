Punjab CM Buzdar inspected several areas of Lahore after heavy rainfall

10:48 AM | 12 Jul, 2020
Punjab CM Buzdar inspected several areas of Lahore after heavy rainfall
LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited several areas of the city without protocol and inspected the situation created after heavy rainfall and thunderstorm.

According to media details, the chief minister visited Jail Road, Gulberg, Canal Road, Mall Road, Lawrance Road and other areas and expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for water drainage.

On the occasion, Sardar Usman Buzdar directed WASA and other concerned authorities to remain in field and keep strict eye on the situation especially during the monsoon season.

