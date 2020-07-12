Punjab asks charity organizations to register before 15th August
Web Desk
11:15 AM | 12 Jul, 2020
Punjab asks charity organizations to register before 15th August
Share

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has asked charity organizations to get registered with Punjab Charity Commission before 15th of next month.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that in order to facilitate NGOs, trusts and societies, a web registration portal has also been set up.

It is to be noted that Punjab Charity Commission has been established under the Punjab Charity Act 2018.

Applicants can register themselves by visiting; www.charitycommission.punjab.gov.pk.

More From This Category
Kohala, Azad Pattan hydroelectric power projects ...
02:10 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
Ethiopian Airlines seeks Pakistan’s ...
12:46 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla
11:43 AM | 12 Jul, 2020
Punjab asks charity organizations to register ...
11:15 AM | 12 Jul, 2020
Punjab CM Buzdar inspected several areas of ...
10:48 AM | 12 Jul, 2020
Hurriyat leadership appeals to observe complete ...
09:02 AM | 12 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abhishek, Aishwarya & daughter Aradhya Bachan test positive for Covid-19
03:18 PM | 12 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr