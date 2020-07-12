Punjab asks charity organizations to register before 15th August
11:15 AM | 12 Jul, 2020
Share
LAHORE – The government of Punjab has asked charity organizations to get registered with Punjab Charity Commission before 15th of next month.
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that in order to facilitate NGOs, trusts and societies, a web registration portal has also been set up.
It is to be noted that Punjab Charity Commission has been established under the Punjab Charity Act 2018.
Applicants can register themselves by visiting; www.charitycommission.punjab.gov.pk.
- Abhishek, Aishwarya & daughter Aradhya Bachan test positive for ...03:18 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
- Kohala, Azad Pattan hydroelectric power projects to produce 1,800 MW ...02:10 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
-
- Ethiopian Airlines seeks Pakistan’s clarification over fake pilot ...12:46 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
-
Abhishek, Aishwarya & daughter Aradhya Bachan test positive for Covid-19
03:18 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
-
- Amitabh Bachchan in hospital after testing positive for COVID-1911:36 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- Kanye West is reportedly ‘struggling’ with bipolar disorder04:44 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020