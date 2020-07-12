Punjab asks charity organizations to register before 15th August

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has asked charity organizations to get registered with Punjab Charity Commission before 15th of next month.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that in order to facilitate NGOs, trusts and societies, a web registration portal has also been set up.

It is to be noted that Punjab Charity Commission has been established under the Punjab Charity Act 2018.

Applicants can register themselves by visiting; www.charitycommission.punjab.gov.pk.