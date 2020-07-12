New optical fibre cable operationalized from Khunjrab to Islamabad: Bajwa
Web Desk
07:39 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
New optical fibre cable operationalized from Khunjrab to Islamabad: Bajwa
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Lt. Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Sunday that the new optical fibre cable had been operationalised from Khunjrab to Islamabad.

In a tweet, Asim Bajwa who is also Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, informed that the next phase of the cable would be laid from Islamabad to Karachi and Islamabad to Gwadar as part of digital highway plan.

The project of laying optical fibre cable from China border to Gwadar is being executed under CPEC.

Bajwa said foundation for digital and Information Technology revolution-project was being processed in conjunction with China.

