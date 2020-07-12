New optical fibre cable operationalized from Khunjrab to Islamabad: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Lt. Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Sunday that the new optical fibre cable had been operationalised from Khunjrab to Islamabad.

In a tweet, Asim Bajwa who is also Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, informed that the next phase of the cable would be laid from Islamabad to Karachi and Islamabad to Gwadar as part of digital highway plan.

New Optical fibre cable operationalised from Khunjrab to Isd,next phase will be laid from Isd to Kci& Isd to Gwadar as part of digital highway plan,foundation for digital/IT revolution-project being processed in conjunction with China.(data centre pic) #cpec #cpecmakingprogress pic.twitter.com/K3SmOURyQj — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 12, 2020

The project of laying optical fibre cable from China border to Gwadar is being executed under CPEC.

Bajwa said foundation for digital and Information Technology revolution-project was being processed in conjunction with China.