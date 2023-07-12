Search

Jannat Mirza shows proof of drama serial offers

Noor Fatima 09:09 PM | 12 Jul, 2023
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)

Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza came through with receipts to shut trolls out once and for all! The most followed TikToker in Pakistan with 22 million followers has been making headlines for claiming that she had been offered big projects but declined. Mirza's claims received trolling from netizens' who assumed that this may be a publicity stunt, however, the star refuted all such remarks.

Although Mirza made her silver screen debut with Syed Noor’s Tere Bajray Di Rakhi, she is yet to appear on small screen.

In a recent conversation with Hassan Choudhary on The Talk Talk Show, Mirza revealed that she had been offered to work in the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad — opposite Ahmed Ali Akbar and Yumna Ziadi — as Naheed (later essayed by Ushna Shah) and in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay — opposite Mahira Khan and Usman Mukhtar — as Mashal (played by Kubra Khan).

Mirza then shared private conversations on WhatsApp with concerned people who offered her to work alongside well-known actors. 

"Never wanted to explain myself here or share personal chats here on social media because I find it disrespectful but things were getting out of control," Mirza stated.

"Also I'll be taking action against (cyber bullying, defamation) few immature channels who had no approach to these big producers who trolled me on air without confirmation," she remarked.

She also schooled netizens to "confirm things officially" before trolling someone.

Jannat Mirza regrets turning down lead roles in Parizaad and Hum Kahan Kay Sachey Thay

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

