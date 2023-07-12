Jannat Mirza shows proof of drama serial offers

Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza came through with receipts to shut trolls out once and for all! The most followed TikToker in Pakistan with 22 million followers has been making headlines for claiming that she had been offered big projects but declined. Mirza's claims received trolling from netizens' who assumed that this may be a publicity stunt, however, the star refuted all such remarks.
Although Mirza made her silver screen debut with Syed Noor’s Tere Bajray Di Rakhi, she is yet to appear on small screen.
In a recent conversation with Hassan Choudhary on The Talk Talk Show, Mirza revealed that she had been offered to work in the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad — opposite Ahmed Ali Akbar and Yumna Ziadi — as Naheed (later essayed by Ushna Shah) and in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay — opposite Mahira Khan and Usman Mukhtar — as Mashal (played by Kubra Khan).
Mirza then shared private conversations on WhatsApp with concerned people who offered her to work alongside well-known actors.
"Never wanted to explain myself here or share personal chats here on social media because I find it disrespectful but things were getting out of control," Mirza stated.
"Also I'll be taking action against (cyber bullying, defamation) few immature channels who had no approach to these big producers who trolled me on air without confirmation," she remarked.
She also schooled netizens to "confirm things officially" before trolling someone.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
