Sher Afzal Marwat's party membership suspended by PTI over discipline violation

Firebrand Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Sher Afzal Marwat whose controversial statements left Imran Khan's party in shambles, has been suspended from party.

PTI suspended Mr Marwat after a meeting between jailed party founder Imran Khan and the top leadership in Adiala Jail. PTI topn leaders met with Imran Khan on Thursday, where the decision to suspend Mr. Marwat was made.

Sher Afzal Marwat repeatedly violated party discipline, making several critical statements about party leaders over the past month.

He was earlier removed from PTI core and political committees by Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Imran Khan's orders after he made a controversial statement about Saudi Arabia's alleged role in Imran Khan's ouster.

Marwat also named other nations for conspiring to topple PTI government. PTI publicly distanced itself from his remarks, which Mr. Marwat attributed to his personal opinion, although he continued to stand by them.

The hot-headed politician also slammed senior party members for what he perceived as depriving him of the Public Accounts Committee chairmanship. He alleged that Senate opposition leader Shibli Faraz informed Imran Khan about the Saudi ambassador’s reservations regarding his nomination for the top parliamentary committee.