Sher Afzal Marwat's party membership suspended by PTI over discipline violation

Firebrand Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Sher Afzal Marwat whose controversial statements left Imran Khan's party in shambles, has been suspended from party.
PTI suspended Mr Marwat after a meeting between jailed party founder Imran Khan and the top leadership in Adiala Jail. PTI topn leaders met with Imran Khan on Thursday, where the decision to suspend Mr. Marwat was made.
Sher Afzal Marwat repeatedly violated party discipline, making several critical statements about party leaders over the past month.
He was earlier removed from PTI core and political committees by Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Imran Khan's orders after he made a controversial statement about Saudi Arabia's alleged role in Imran Khan's ouster.
Marwat also named other nations for conspiring to topple PTI government. PTI publicly distanced itself from his remarks, which Mr. Marwat attributed to his personal opinion, although he continued to stand by them.
The hot-headed politician also slammed senior party members for what he perceived as depriving him of the Public Accounts Committee chairmanship. He alleged that Senate opposition leader Shibli Faraz informed Imran Khan about the Saudi ambassador’s reservations regarding his nomination for the top parliamentary committee.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
