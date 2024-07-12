FBISE Federal Board Matric Class 10 Result 2024

All eyes in country's capital city are on Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) as results for SSC Part 1 and Part 2 are set to be announced today on July 12, 2024 Friday.
Students who appeared in FBISE matric exams can check their results here at https://www.fbise.edu.pk/
Check FBISE 10th Class Result 2024
The SSC exams are essential for students as they lay the foundation for future academic and career opportunities. The results are significant in determining eligibility and selection for higher education institutions.
FBISE earlier mentioned taking all necessary measures to ensure smooth and timely announcement of matric results.
To receive your FBISE Matric Result via SMS, send your roll number to 5050. You will get the complete Matric result in a minute.
The gazette of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education FBISE will be shortly available after announcement of result.
FBISE Matric 2024 Top Positions
Top positions will be announced shortly...
More Updates to follow...
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
