FBISE Federal Board Matric Class 10 Result 2024

All eyes in country's capital city are on Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) as results for SSC Part 1 and Part 2 are set to be announced today on July 12, 2024 Friday.

FBISE Matric Class Result 2024

Students who appeared in FBISE matric exams can check their results here at https://www.fbise.edu.pk/

The SSC exams are essential for students as they lay the foundation for future academic and career opportunities. The results are significant in determining eligibility and selection for higher education institutions.

FBISE earlier mentioned taking all necessary measures to ensure smooth and timely announcement of matric results.

How to Check FBISE Matric Result 2024 via SMS?

To receive your FBISE Matric Result via SMS, send your roll number to 5050. You will get the complete Matric result in a minute.

FBISE Matric 2024 Gazette Download

The gazette of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education FBISE will be shortly available after announcement of result.

FBISE Matric 2024 Top Positions

