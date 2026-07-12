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Food vlogger Vicky Panda lands in trouble after accusing Jeda Lassi of using ‘chemical milk’

By News Desk
3:18 pm | Jul 12, 2026
Food Vlogger Vicky Panda Faces Rs10 Crore Legal Notice After Accusing Jeda Lassi Of Using Chemical Milk

LAHORE – A legal dispute emerged between Lahore’s famous milk point Jeda Lassi and self-acclaimed food vlogger Vicky Panda after the influencer alleged that the shop located in Awami Bazaar uses chemically treated milk in its lassi.

The controversy started after a recent clip of Vicky went viral as he claimed that although Jeda Lassi remains one of Lahore’s most famous lassi vendors, it allegedly uses “chemical milk” in its products. The allegation quickly gained traction on social media, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

In response, Haji Javed, popularly known as Jeda Lassi Wala, denied the accusations and challenged anyone to have his milk, yogurt, and lassi tested by an independent lab. He said if any credible test proves his products are adulterated or substandard, he would accept responsibility.

Javed also issued legal notice seeking Rs10 crore in damages against Vicky Panda. According to him, the notice demands that the vlogger either provide evidence supporting his allegations or compensate for the reputational and business losses allegedly caused by the claims.

Speaking on the matter, Javed said he has been operating his business for nearly 50 years and argued that making unverified allegations can seriously harm a person’s reputation and livelihood.

As of now, Vicky Panda has not publicly responded to the legal notice, and no independent laboratory report or court ruling has been released to substantiate the allegations made by either party.

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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