Food vlogger Vicky Panda lands in trouble after accusing Jeda Lassi of using ‘chemical milk’

LAHORE – A legal dispute emerged between Lahore’s famous milk point Jeda Lassi and self-acclaimed food vlogger Vicky Panda after the influencer alleged that the shop located in Awami Bazaar uses chemically treated milk in its lassi.

The controversy started after a recent clip of Vicky went viral as he claimed that although Jeda Lassi remains one of Lahore’s most famous lassi vendors, it allegedly uses “chemical milk” in its products. The allegation quickly gained traction on social media, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

In response, Haji Javed, popularly known as Jeda Lassi Wala, denied the accusations and challenged anyone to have his milk, yogurt, and lassi tested by an independent lab. He said if any credible test proves his products are adulterated or substandard, he would accept responsibility.

وکی پانڈے کا جیلے کے بعد اگلا شکار جیدا لسی والا ہے۔ وجہ یہ ہے کہ یہ لوگ سمجھتے ہیں کہ صرف ان کا نام ہی کافی ہے۔ جو بھی وکی پانڈے کو منہ نہیں لگاتا، اس کے خلاف وہ ویڈیوز بنانا شروع کر دیتا ہے۔ یہ انکشافات اس نے اپنے ہی ایک انٹرویو میں کیے، اور بڑی ڈھٹائی سے مسکرا بھی رہا تھا۔… pic.twitter.com/rLMtpgAdq4 — ماہم چوہدری🇵🇰 (@MahamPmln) July 11, 2026

Javed also issued legal notice seeking Rs10 crore in damages against Vicky Panda. According to him, the notice demands that the vlogger either provide evidence supporting his allegations or compensate for the reputational and business losses allegedly caused by the claims.

Speaking on the matter, Javed said he has been operating his business for nearly 50 years and argued that making unverified allegations can seriously harm a person’s reputation and livelihood.

As of now, Vicky Panda has not publicly responded to the legal notice, and no independent laboratory report or court ruling has been released to substantiate the allegations made by either party.