Aiman Khan launches her own fragrance
05:30 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
Aiman Khan launches her own fragrance
After Pakistani actresses Hania Amir and Sanum Jung, the latest celebrity to launch her very own fragrance is drama industry sweetheart Aiman Khan.

Venturing into the fragrance business, the Ishq Tamasha star announced that she will soon be launching her very own perfume that everyone can get their hands on.

The gorgeous star took to her Instagram handle to break the major news as she made the exciting announcement regarding the launch.

"Proudly ANNOUNCING MY VERY OWN FRAGRANCE, Aiman khan by kohasaa!!" she wrote.

The 22-year-old star posted a gorgeous monochromatic portrait of herself as she posed with her product.

Recently, Aiman extended love and ‘heartiest’ congratulations to her twin sister Minal Khan and beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on their engagement.

Aiman Khan launches her own fragrance
05:30 PM | 12 Jun, 2021

