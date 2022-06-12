30 Indian soldiers charged over killing of civilians during Nagaland operation
Share
KOHIMA – Thirty Indian soldiers were charged with the murder of several civilians that were killed during a botched raid in the north-eastern state of Nagaland last year.
The police chief of the remote area told the media that the probe revealed that troops led a major had not followed the standard operating procedure and the rules of engagement, adding that army officials had resorted to disproportionate firing.
Indian army spokesman has not responded when asked about the development while defence ministry official in the Indian capital said the case has been placed before Indian courts for a final order.
Law enforcers started a joint investigation after the brutal killing of 13 members of the Konyak tribe in December last year. Troops, however, claimed that they mistook the group of laborers for militants entering from the other side of the border.
Survivors told media correspondents that the armed forces gave no warning before the firing bullets.
Among the deceased was also the president of the local village church’s group, who was doing seasonal work at the coal mine.
At least 13 civilians shot dead by Indian army in ... 12:24 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
NEW DELHI – At least 13 people, all coal miners, were killed by Indian forces in an alleged incident of mistaken ...
Nagaland is one of the many Indian states which have launched insurgency and separatist activities accusing authorities of plundering resources.
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Largest Palestinian displacement looms large after Israeli court ...08:53 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- 30 Indian soldiers charged over killing of civilians during Nagaland ...08:44 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- First Pakistani female mixed martial arts specialist defeats ...08:09 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Fan who ran to salute Shadab Khan booked for crashing PAKvWI match07:15 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- What killed Aamir Liaquat? Feroze Khan points finger at leaked videos ...06:37 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Faysal Quraishi sad to see people skipping Aamir Liaquat’s funeral04:51 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Who are the legal heirs of late Aamir Liaquat’s assets?12:36 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Shahid Afridi shares his feelings of not having a son (DP Exclusive)01:02 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022