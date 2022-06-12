Armeena, Yashma come out in support of Dania Shah amid backlash after Aamir Liaquat’s death

KARACHI – Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third wife Dania Shah came under fire after her husband, a famous TV host and PTI lawmaker from Karachi, passed away.

There are reports Aamir Liaquat was suffering from severe depression after Dania allegedly leaked his private videos online.

After sudden demise of the controversial host, his third wife Dania bore the brunt. Social media users blamed her for the death of her 49-year-old husband who was found dead at his home earlier this week.

A relative of former MNA told a local media outlet that Aamir was suffering distanced himself from all his relatives following a series of disturbing events in his personal life and was in a state of a shock after his lewd videos were made public by his teenager wife.

Amid all the outcry, Pakistani actors Armeena Khan and Yashma Gill have now come out in support of Dania Shah.

Khan while reacting to a social media post, wrote “Now you all gonna bully a teenager? Have you not learnt anything?

The Qurban star also reacted to the development saying “One life is already gone, let's not even take the risk of putting another and let Allah SWT be the judge of all”.

“She must've or must've not done bad things but haven't we realised already that who are we to judge and start with our hate speech,” she continued saying in a story on Instagram.

Earlier, Dania Shah also responded to the untimely demise of husband. Salma Begum — the mother of his Dania also cleared that the couple had not finalised their divorce and the deceased had contacted the Shah family to reconcile with Dania.

Last month, Aamir shared a clip lamenting over the lewd videos leaked by his third wife.