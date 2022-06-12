Fan who ran to salute Shadab Khan booked for crashing PAKvWI match
Share
MULTAN – A pitch invader who came out to salute Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan was booked after Multan police lodged a case for disrupting the second ODI between Pakistan and West Indies.
Reports in local media said the case was registered at Makhdum Rashid police station under sections 188 and 452 on behalf of the state through a police officer.
The FIR reads that Mohammad Waqas Ashraf barged into the ground near gate number 3, he saluted and hugged Shadab Khan on the field during the 39th over of the Pakistan innings. Law enforcers maintained that Waqas committed a cognizable offence.
The diehard fan of the Pakistani player was also spotted as he was taken into custody by security personnel.
Shadab Khan Fan Entry Ground Elite Force Arrest 😐@76Shadabkhan @IbrahimBadees#PAKvsWI #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/S7jazU2L0c— Ahtasham Riaz (HBD Zeeshan Bhai) (@AhtashamRiaz22) June 10, 2022
Meanwhile, Shadab wins the internet with his heartwarming gesture, as he hugged Waqas.
Shadab Khan fan enter in the ground and hug him.— Gokboru (@gokboru_se) June 10, 2022
Best moment 😍.
Video of the day.#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/c51kmIXfMl
The moment between the two drew applause from the fans on social media. Some users called it the best moment of the game that was clinched by the hosts.
PAKvWI: Final ODI between Pakistan, Windies ... 03:44 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
MULTAN – A sand storm has stopped the third and final ODI between Pakistan vs West Indies at Multan Cricket ...
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Largest Palestinian displacement looms large after Israeli court ...08:53 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- 30 Indian soldiers charged over killing of civilians during Nagaland ...08:44 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- First Pakistani female mixed martial arts specialist defeats ...08:09 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Fan who ran to salute Shadab Khan booked for crashing PAKvWI match07:15 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- What killed Aamir Liaquat? Feroze Khan points finger at leaked videos ...06:37 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Faysal Quraishi sad to see people skipping Aamir Liaquat’s funeral04:51 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Who are the legal heirs of late Aamir Liaquat’s assets?12:36 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Shahid Afridi shares his feelings of not having a son (DP Exclusive)01:02 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022