KP announces summer vacations for schools

PESHAWAR – The caretaker government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced summer vacations in all government and private schools across the summer zone region.

KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department announced a new schedule for the summer vacations in schools after torrential rains wreaked havoc in the country’s northwestern region.

It said all state-run and private educational institutions in the summer zone (plain areas) will remain closed from June 12 to August 31. Schools will reopen on September 1. SED has directed all schools to comply with the amended vacation schedule.

Authorities issued new summer vacations schedule as the death toll from heavy rain and windstorm reached 27. Heavy rains, strong winds and thunderstorm parts of districts in which nearly 150 persons sustained injuries.