Pakistan

Pakistani dissenters Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Mehdi, Wajahat Saeed and Adil Raja booked for sedition

Web Desk 03:49 PM | 12 Jun, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Journalists, showing dissent over human rights violations and political vandetta in the country, have been booked in another case for inciting Pakistanis to rebel against the state.

A report shared by ARY News suggests that Pakistani-American journalist Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Raza Mehdi, YouTuber and anchorperson Wajahat Saeed Khan and former military man Adil Farooq Raja have been booked in the case lodged under sections related to terrorism and sedition.

It has been learnt that the case was lodged at Islamabad’s Ramana police station on the complaint of a resident who maintained that Wajahat Saeed, Shaheen Sehbai, and others continue propaganda against state institutions under nefarious plans to create anarchy.

The FIR stated that a group of political commentators who are living abroad are being used by foreign hostile agencies.

The development comes as incumbent authorities tightened their noose around overseas Pakistanis over posting anti-state content online. Officials also decided to put the names of overseas Pakistanis on the ECL list.

