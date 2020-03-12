PSL 2020 – Match 26: Karachi Kings need 151 runs to beat Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2020 – Match 26: Karachi Kings need 151 runs to beat Lahore Qalandars
KARACHI - Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field against Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi today (Thursday). Lahore have registered a 150-5 total in 20 overs.

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators were abandoned due to rain with a ball bowled at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. Both the teams were given one point each.

Karachi were overwhelmed by Lahore when the two sides last clashed, with Ben Dunk scoring an unbeaten 99 to guide his side home.

