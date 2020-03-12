PSL 2020 – Match 26: Karachi Kings need 151 runs to beat Lahore Qalandars
10:05 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field against Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi today (Thursday). Lahore have registered a 150-5 total in 20 overs.
Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators were abandoned due to rain with a ball bowled at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. Both the teams were given one point each.
Karachi were overwhelmed by Lahore when the two sides last clashed, with Ben Dunk scoring an unbeaten 99 to guide his side home.
- KP cabinet holds emergency meeting today over coronavirus threat09:59 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
- NSC to discuss steps to prevent coronavirus outbreak today09:02 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus fear: Sindh decides to close schools upto May 31 for ...08:33 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
- 179,000 Pakistani pilgrims to perform Hajj 202008:48 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: PSL matches to be played without spectators in Karachi08:39 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
Foodpanda adds Jhelum to its chain of cities in Pakistan
03:04 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on March 14, 202002:25 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Are Humaima Malick, Dua Malik quitting showbiz industry?02:07 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly kick off wedding festivities01:55 PM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019