Pakistan’s Senate elects chairman, deputy chairman today
PTI's Sanjrani and joint opposition’s Gillani will be in a poll fight for the slot of Senate chairman
Share
ISLAMABAD – Members of the upper house of the Parliament will elect Senate chairman and deputy chairman through a secret ballot today (Friday).
According to the Senate Secretariat, the session will meet in the morning at 10:00am for the oath-taking of the newly elected senators.
The ruling party's Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi and the joint opposition’s Yousaf Raza Gillani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will be in a poll fight for the slots of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.
Senator Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah has been nominated as the presiding officer. He will administer the oath of the members-elect.
Later, the newly elected senators will sign the roll of the members, after which the presiding officer will announce the schedule for the election of the chairman and the deputy chairman of the Senate.
After Friday prayers, the session will resume at 3:00pm and a second chance will be given to members-elect, if any, to take the oath.
After the adjournment of the session, nomination papers for the chairman and deputy chairman will be submitted.
Later, the session would resume in the evening the same day to elect the chairman and deputy chairman of the Upper House.
On the other hand, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 10-Opposition parties, has nominated Yousaf Raza Gillani and Abdul Ghafoor Haider as candidates for slots of chairman and deputy chairman respectively.
A tough contest is expected between Sanjrani and Gillan, who served a major blow to the PTI after defeating its candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Senate elections.
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 March 202110:15 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Senate elects chairman, deputy chairman today09:41 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Bank Alfalah National Open Polo: Four crucial matches today12:00 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Barkat stuns Muzammil in SA Gardens Pakistan Open Tennis11:40 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- PTA directs Pakistan’s service providers to block TikTok after PHC ...11:14 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas all set to host Oscars 202107:30 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- Prince William responds to Meghan-Harry's racism accusations07:51 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in first post-baby makeover02:41 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021