Ageless Atiqa Odho shares throwback picture with Shashi Kapoor
LAHORE - Pakistani former TV star Atiqa Odho had recently shared a throwback picture with Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor while sorting through her photo albums. Taking to Instagram, the Humsafar drama star wrote: “Sorting out my albums during this #lockdown I came across this picture of myself, Shashijee, my sister and his daughter in Mumbai so many years ago.”
Here is the post:
Odho went onto praise the legendary actor saying “He was a great man and artist. Always humble and affectionate. I was a huge fan!” Shashi, who started his film career as a child star in the 1940s, has starred in more than 160 films. He passed away in 2017.
