Asad Umar to appear before sugar inquiry commission today
Share
ISLAMABAD - An inquiry commission formed to conduct forensic probe into the sugar scandal has summoned Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar to record his statement today.
The former finance minister will be questioned about export of sugar and subsidies approved by the government on the food item.
Umar had previously expressed his wish to appear before the sugar probing commission.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader who had appeared before the commission on Sunday, had asked the commission to summon the PTI leader for grilling.
In a post on Twitter on Monday, Umar had said the cabinet had taken decisions following the recommendations of the Economic Coordination Committee, adding that the commission should summon him and not the Prime Minister Imran Khan.
-
-
- Pakistan confirms 737 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 34,33608:30 AM | 13 May, 2020
- Pakistan NA speaker tests negative for COVID-19 (VIDEO)11:14 PM | 12 May, 2020
-
- Osama Tahir launches his own YouTube channel03:28 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Syra Yousaf opens up about her divorce03:16 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Ageless Atiqa Odho shares throwback picture with Shashi Kapoor02:57 PM | 12 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020