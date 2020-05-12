Insaf Imdad Programme: Punjab starts distribution of cash assistance among deserving people
09:44 AM | 12 May, 2020
Share
LAHORE – The Punjab government has started to give 12000-rupee cash assistance to deserving families under the Insaf Imdad Programme.
Under the Punjab Chief Minister's Insaf Imdad Programme, the cash assistance will be given to more than 2.5 million deserving people at more than 600 Imdadi Camps across the province from Monday.
According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), this cash assistance is being given to those, who had applied on a special number 8070 recently.
Their scrutiny has been ensured jointly by the NADRA, PDMA and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).
- Federal Cabinet meeting today to discuss latest countrywide COVID-19 ...09:56 AM | 12 May, 2020
- Insaf Imdad Programme: Punjab starts distribution of cash assistance ...09:44 AM | 12 May, 2020
- Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Pakistan decides to start construction activities08:59 AM | 12 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 706 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 32,08108:28 AM | 12 May, 2020
- Be age-friendly during COVID -19 pandemic11:43 PM | 11 May, 2020
Is Zayn Malik going to propose to Gigi Hadid?
06:13 PM | 11 May, 2020
- Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for track 'Stuck With U'05:50 PM | 11 May, 2020
- Adnan Malik pens heartwarming note on Mother’s Day to honour late ...04:56 PM | 11 May, 2020
- Bila Ashraf, Asad Siddiqui are obsessed with Dirilis:Ertugrul as much ...04:11 PM | 11 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020