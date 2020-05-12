Insaf Imdad Programme: Punjab starts distribution of cash assistance among deserving people

LAHORE – The Punjab government has started to give 12000-rupee cash assistance to deserving families under the Insaf Imdad Programme.

Under the Punjab Chief Minister's Insaf Imdad Programme, the cash assistance will be given to more than 2.5 million deserving people at more than 600 Imdadi Camps across the province from Monday.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), this cash assistance is being given to those, who had applied on a special number 8070 recently.

Their scrutiny has been ensured jointly by the NADRA, PDMA and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).