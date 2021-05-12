Muhammad Noor Meskanzai appointed as chief justice of Pakistan’s top Islamic court
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai as Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court.
According to a notification issued by the Law Ministry today (Wednesday), his appointment has been made for a period of one year with effect from 15th of this month.
The Chief Justice of the Shariat Court is the second-highest judicial office in the country, after the Chief Justice of Pakistan.
Justice Noor Muhammad Meskanzai, who is former chief justice of Balochistan High Court, first took oath as the head of Shariat court on 15 May 2019.
