LAHORE – Police in Lahore’s Batapur area raided a dance and drug party, arresting 56 people, including 18 women.

According to reports, the Batapur Police conducted the raid after receiving a tip-off about the illegal gathering.

During the operation, several young men and women were found participating in the event.

Police recovered alcohol, crystal meth (ice), and other drugs from the scene.

A case has been registered at Batapur Police Station following the arrests and drug seizure.