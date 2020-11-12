Today's gold rates in Pakistan—12 November 2020

KARACHI - One tola of 24-karat gold was sold at Rs112,000 on Thursday. With the opening of the bullion market, the price of the gold decreased by Rs100 during yesterday's trading.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,022 at the opening of trading.

According to Sarafa markets of the country, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,022, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,668 at the opening of the market.