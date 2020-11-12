Today's gold rates in Pakistan—12 November 2020
09:33 AM | 12 Nov, 2020
Share
KARACHI - One tola of 24-karat gold was sold at Rs112,000 on Thursday. With the opening of the bullion market, the price of the gold decreased by Rs100 during yesterday's trading.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,022 at the opening of trading.
According to Sarafa markets of the country, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,022, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,668 at the opening of the market.
- Younis Khan appointed as batting coach of Pakistan cricket team11:28 AM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Second Covid-19 wave — Pakistan records highest one-day death toll ...11:00 AM | 12 Nov, 2020
- YouTube back as streaming service faces disruption worldwide10:56 AM | 12 Nov, 2020
-
- G-B elections to be held on Sunday09:08 AM | 12 Nov, 2020
Parwaaz Hai Junoon – First Pakistani movie to release in China in 45 years
12:07 AM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Reema Khan pays tribute to classic Pakistani film heroes with an epic ...03:26 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- 'Fantastic Beasts 3': Johnny Depp to receive full salary despite ...03:08 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- Ahmed Ali Butt's wedding anniversary wish for wife will melt your ...02:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020