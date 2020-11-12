Today's gold rates in Pakistan—12 November 2020
Web Desk
09:33 AM | 12 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—12 November 2020
Share

KARACHI - One tola of 24-karat gold was sold at Rs112,000 on Thursday. With the opening of the bullion market, the price of the gold decreased by Rs100 during yesterday's trading.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,022 at the opening of trading.

According to Sarafa markets of the country, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,022, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,668 at the opening of the market.

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—12 November 2020
09:33 AM | 12 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Parwaaz Hai Junoon – First Pakistani movie to release in China in 45 years
12:07 AM | 12 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr