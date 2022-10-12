Supreme Court summons records of last 23 years from NAB in Imran Khan’s plea challenging NAB amendments
Web Desk
02:13 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned records from 1999 to June 2022 from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition filed by ousted premier Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan challenged amendments to the NAB Ordinance in the apex court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial summoned the records as three-member bench, including Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the plea that called the new act a violation of fundamental rights.

PTI counsel Khawaja Haris argued that the tweaks in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance have made the definition of ‘benamidar’ complex.

The top judge directed NAB to submit details of all the references filed so far along with the investigations completed ever since the amendments were introduced.

CJP Bandial mentioned that there are several mafias in the country, however, he refrain to name any person. He observed that there were some flaws in the accountability laws, while some amendments were of a very serious nature, stressing that the court has to create balance.

During the hearing, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked for any judicial precedent where the court has reinstated a former law on the petition of a citizen.

How can the judiciary dissolve the law approved by lawmakers on the petition of the citizen? He asked, maintaining that amendment is possible if the law conflicted with fundamental rights.

Former PM Imran Khan, who earlier moved court, claimed that the NAB law tweaks were made to benefit influential persons and legitimise ‘corruption’.

Earlier this year, Sharif-led cabinet passed the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2022, with fresh legislation aiming to restrict the watchdog's role in corruption cases of over Rs500 million and taking away the president's authority to appoint accountability court judges.

