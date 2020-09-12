Balochistan: Polling on vacant seat of Senate today
10:32 AM | 12 Sep, 2020
QUETTA - Polling on a vacant seat of the Senate from Balochistan will be held today (Saturday).
According to media details, the polling will be held at Provincial Assembly in Quetta after the seat had fallen vacant due to demise of Chief of National Party Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.
Four candidates are vying for the seat, including Muhammad Khalid Bizenjo of Balochistan Awami Party, Ghousullah of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (F), Muhammad Ali of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) and an independent candidate Sher Ahmed Baloch.
