Four family members killed in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony building fire incident

KARACHI - At least four of a family burnt to death after massive fire erupted in a three-storey building located in a residential area in Karachi on Saturday morning.

According to media details, the deceased include two women and a minor girl in the incident that occurred in the Hijrat Colony of the metropolis.

Fire brigade has managed to control the fire but it is facing issues in rescue operation due to congestion on road and narrow streets in the area.

Firefighters fear that some people may still be entrapped in the damaged building.

Three people also injured in the fire incident, including a person who jumped from the building to save his life, have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

It is yet to determine how the fire was erupted.