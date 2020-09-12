Four family members killed in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony building fire incident

09:14 AM | 12 Sep, 2020
Four family members killed in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony building fire incident
Share

KARACHI - At least four of a family burnt to death after massive fire erupted in a three-storey building located in a residential area in Karachi on Saturday morning.

According to media details, the deceased include two women and a minor girl in the incident that occurred in the Hijrat Colony of the metropolis.

Fire brigade has managed to control the fire but it is facing issues in rescue operation due to congestion on road and narrow streets in the area.

Firefighters fear that some people may still be entrapped in the damaged building.

Three people also injured in the fire incident, including a person who jumped from the building to save his life, have been shifted to a nearby hospital. 

It is yet to determine how the fire was erupted. 

More From This Category
Social media news regarding rapist arrest ...
01:48 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
Balochistan: Polling on vacant seat of Senate ...
10:32 AM | 12 Sep, 2020
Pakistan observes 55th martyrdom anniversary of ...
10:02 AM | 12 Sep, 2020
Four family members killed in Karachi’s Hijrat ...
09:14 AM | 12 Sep, 2020
PM Imran welcomes start of intra-Afghan talks
08:33 AM | 12 Sep, 2020
Journalist arrested for 'controversial' post on ...
11:55 PM | 11 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Violence breeds violence: Shehzad Roy stands against public hanging of rapists
02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr