Pakistan observes 55th martyrdom anniversary of war hero Major Aziz Bhatti today
Share
LAHORE – Pakistanination is observing the 55th martyrdom anniversary of brave war hero Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider today (Saturday).
Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed was born in Hong Kong in 1928 and moved to Pakistan before independence in 1947, settling in Ladian village of district Gujrat.
In 1950, he joined newly formed Pakistan Army and was commissioned in Punjab Regiment.
During Indo-Pak War in September, 1965 as a company commander in Burki, Lahore, he decided to stay with his forward platoon and defended strategic BRB Canal bravely for five days.
Throughout, undaunted by constant fire from enemies' tanks and artillery, he organized the defense of the BRB canal along with his brave soldiers until he was hit by an enemy's shell and got martyred.
- Violence breeds violence: Shehzad Roy stands against public hanging ...02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
-
- Social media news regarding rapist arrest contrary to facts: IG ...01:48 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
- Historic Intra-Afghan peace talks open in Qatar01:22 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
- Massive wildfires in US West Coast kill 23 people12:48 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
-
- Zoe Viccaji is expecting her first child05:49 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Celebrities who recently tested positive for Coronavirus05:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020