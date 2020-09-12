Historic Intra-Afghan peace talks open in Qatar

QATAR – Aiming to end 19 years of war and to bring peace in the country, historic Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban has opened in Doha, Qatar today (Saturday).

At a ceremony in Doha ,Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani opened the negotiations, flanked by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Washington's Afghanistan special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Key speakers at the opening ceremony at a hotel in Doha included Abdullah Abdullah, chairperson of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.