Third consignment of relief goods from Pakistan reaches Afghanistan
Web Desk
12:15 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The third consignment of relief goods from Pakistan has reached Afghanistan's Khost city on Saturday, which was received by local Afghan authorities.

Report of state broadcaster quoting Pakistan’s envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan cited that a PAF C-130 landed at Khost with relief goods, including food and medicines.

Deputy Governor Khost Molana Mohammad Din Shah Mutib, Hafiz Rasheed Nabi, brother of Governor Khost, Molvi Nasir Tofan, Molvi Haidar, deputy IGP, Dr. Habib Shah Ansari, director, public health, and official of Pakistan Consulate, Jalalabad were present on the occasion.

The ceremony was also attended by chambers of commerce, media, and other dignitaries. The dignitaries, in their speeches, hailed the people and the Government of Pakistan for relief assistance and expressed that such cooperation would also continue in the future.

