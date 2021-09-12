Third consignment of relief goods from Pakistan reaches Afghanistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – The third consignment of relief goods from Pakistan has reached Afghanistan's Khost city on Saturday, which was received by local Afghan authorities.
Report of state broadcaster quoting Pakistan’s envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan cited that a PAF C-130 landed at Khost with relief goods, including food and medicines.
Pakistan’s relief assistance in food and medicines delivered to provincial authorities of Khost for the people of Khost @SMQureshiPTI @fawadchaudhry @ForeignOfficePk @FMPublicDiploPK @PakinAfg pic.twitter.com/3doY2V3DZl— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) September 11, 2021
Deputy Governor Khost Molana Mohammad Din Shah Mutib, Hafiz Rasheed Nabi, brother of Governor Khost, Molvi Nasir Tofan, Molvi Haidar, deputy IGP, Dr. Habib Shah Ansari, director, public health, and official of Pakistan Consulate, Jalalabad were present on the occasion.
The ceremony was also attended by chambers of commerce, media, and other dignitaries. The dignitaries, in their speeches, hailed the people and the Government of Pakistan for relief assistance and expressed that such cooperation would also continue in the future.
PM Imran urges world to show solidarity with ... 09:16 AM | 10 Sep, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon the international community to show solidarity with the Afghan people, engage ...
- Zoya Nasir faces severe backlash over showing off tattoos in ...02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan’s Inam Butt wins another gold medal in beach wrestling01:33 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
-
- Third consignment of relief goods from Pakistan reaches Afghanistan12:15 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
- 14 dead as houses collapse in Mansehra amid heavy rains11:45 AM | 12 Sep, 2021
-
- Indian singer Daler Mehndi requests PM Imran to help Umer Sharif06:16 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Bigg Boss famed Sapna Choudhary's rumoured death leaves fans and ...05:57 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021