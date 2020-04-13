Coronavirus: Singer Rihanna is too busy ‘trying to save world’ so don’t expect new music anytime soon

Sorry, Rihanna fans — looks like any new music will have to wait as the singer has bigger goals to accomplish rather than thinking about her new album.

During an Instagram Live session on Friday, April 10, Rihanna told fans that they shouldn't expect the drop anytime soon because she's too busy "saving the world." Her comment came after her IG Live was bombarded with questions about the status of her ninth studio album.

The Grammy winner hasn't given fans a specific date for when the new music album will be on the horizon, she recently said in an interview that she is "aggressively working on music".

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to damage the world, the Fenty Beauty founder, has been donating generously to the cause.

Rihanna has donated $5 million for global coronavirus relief through the Clara Lionel Foundation. She also pledged another $1 million with Jay-Z that went to Los Angeles and New York.

She also joined hands with Twitter's Jack Dorsey to support those having to cope with domestic violence during the quarantine. Their $4.2 million donation will "provide 10 weeks of support including shelter, meals, and counseling for individuals and their children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are on the rise," according to a press release.

