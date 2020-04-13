Indian fire kills 2-year-old Pakistani boy along LoC: ISPR

Woman among 4 civilians sustain serious injuries as Indian troops continue ceasefire violations
Web Desk
12:03 PM | 13 Apr, 2020
Indian fire kills 2-year-old Pakistani boy along LoC: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – A two-year-old boy has died while four civilians injured after Indian troops continued resorting to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a series of tweet on Monday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar (DG ISPR) said that during the last 24 hours, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors.

The military spokesman further said that due to the indiscriminate Indian fire of heavy weapons and mortars, a two-year old-minor Muhammad Haseeb in Dhudnial Sector, was martyred. The DG ISPR added that four citizens including a woman and 72-year-old senior citizen in Baroh, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors sustained serious injuries.

“Injured have been evacuated to nearby health facility for necessary medical care," DG ISPR tweeted.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan Army responded effectively and targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire.

