Indian fire kills 2-year-old Pakistani boy along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A two-year-old boy has died while four civilians injured after Indian troops continued resorting to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a series of tweet on Monday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar (DG ISPR) said that during the last 24 hours, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors.

LOC Update Last 24 hours: Indian Army troops in total disregard to ceasefire agreement & international conventions initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LOC deliberately targeting civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors... (1/3) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 13, 2020

The military spokesman further said that due to the indiscriminate Indian fire of heavy weapons and mortars, a two-year old-minor Muhammad Haseeb in Dhudnial Sector, was martyred. The DG ISPR added that four citizens including a woman and 72-year-old senior citizen in Baroh, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors sustained serious injuries.

“Injured have been evacuated to nearby health facility for necessary medical care," DG ISPR tweeted.

...Pakistan Army troops effectively responded and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire. Due to indiscriminate Indian fire of heavy weapons and mortars, a two years old minor Muhammad Haseeb in Dhudnial Sector, embraced shahadat... (2/3) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 13, 2020

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan Army responded effectively and targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire.