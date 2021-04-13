Dozen injured in Balochistan football ground blast
Share
QUETTA – At least 12 people were injured in an explosion at a football ground in Balochistan's Hub on Tuesday.
Police said that the blast occurred when a football match was underway in Allahbad Town, adding that injured persons have been shifted to Karachi after they were given first aid at nearby Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital.
Two of the injured persons are said to be in critical condition while the remaining are out of danger.
The initial probe suggests that the blast was caused by a locally manufactured improvised explosive device (IED) that had been planted in the ground.
Police said that the football tournament was dedicated to police martyrs.
A probe has been launched into the matter.
Security forces foil major terror bid in Karachi ... 09:26 AM | 13 Apr, 2021
KARACHI – Security forces foiled a possible bid of terrorism by defusing explosives planted on a motorbike in ...
- Ramadan 2021 – President Alvi, PM Imran congratulate Muslims on ...10:38 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Dozen injured in Balochistan football ground blast10:15 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- vivo Pakistan announces contactless customer support via WhatsApp09:56 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi booked under Anti-Terrorism Act09:40 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Australian HC Dr Geoffrey Shaw wishes Ramadan Mubarak to Pakistanis09:17 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Mohammad Amir celebrates 29th birthday04:50 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Zainab Abbas becomes first Pakistani female presenter to join Sky ...04:02 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021