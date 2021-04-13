Ramadan 2021 – President Alvi, PM Imran congratulate Muslims on advent of holy month

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have congratulated the nation and the Muslim community on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

In their messages on Tuesday, they said the Almighty has provided us with an opportunity to fully benefit from His blessings in this holy month.

Ramadan Kareem Mubarak to Muslims the world over. May our prayers, our pleadings of forgiveness & mercy find acceptance with Allah. Ameen

سب مسلمانوں کو رمضان کریم مبارک ہو۔

اللہ ہم سب کی توبہ ، استغفار اور دعایں قبول فرمائے۔

🙏 آمین — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) April 13, 2021

The President said purification and obedience to commandments of Allah Almighty are objectives of fasting.

He added that the month of Ramadan provides people with the opportunity to live a cautious life. The president also insisted people follow the government's coronavirus SOPs during Ramadan to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

"The third wave of coronavirus is more intense and dangerous than ever before, the president said. "The government, in consultation with religious scholars, have formulated special SOPs for mosques."

"Keep a distance of three feet from other people when offering prayers in mosques," the president said, adding that the Ulema also suggest people perform ablution at home and carry their own prayer mats to the mosques to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

PM Imran, in his statement, said it is our individual and collective responsibility to ensure following the SOPs during Ramadan.

“We have to combat this critical situation with unity,” he said, adding that the purpose of fasting is to induce a sense of abstinence, piety, and kindness in a person.

The PM added that the nation has to stay united during these critical times and stressed that those with means help the poor and the needy during the blessed month.

Speaking about corruption, the premier said that elements involved in profiteering and hoarding have to be discouraged during the holy month.

