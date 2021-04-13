Pakistan launches first space observatory in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has launched Pakistan’s first space observatory project in Islamabad.

The Islamabad Space Observatory, which will be established at Shakarparian in the heart of the capital, to attract youth towards science and technology education.

The minister, speaking on the occasion, called it a historic development, adding that the project will help in moon sighting on Ramadan and Eid to develop a country-wide consensus for observance of religious events.

Fawad Chaudhary announced to build such observatories in Gwadar, Karachi and Peshawar, adding that Pakistan is being established as a modern Islamic country.

Foundation stone of #Space #Observatory laid today at #Shakarparain #Islamabad. Excellent initiative by Honorable @fawadchaudhry and #PakistanScienceFoundation and the Ministry of Science & Technology.



Pak Astronomers Islamabad is thrilled to be a part of this initiative. pic.twitter.com/l5uVAXo7TQ — PakAstronomers ISB (@pakastronomers) April 12, 2021

The launching ceremony was attended by Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) chairman Dr Shahid Baig, Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir, and other scientists and experts.

The Islamabad Space Observatory will be established in cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Technology and PSF while the Institute of Space Technology (IST) will provide technical expertise for the project.

Besides offering magnificent day and night views, the observatory would include a full-dome projection system, guided tours that teach about the solar system, educational science films offering visitors a unique view of the universe.