Pakistan launches first space observatory in Islamabad 

10:54 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Pakistan launches first space observatory in Islamabad 
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has launched Pakistan’s first space observatory project in Islamabad.

The Islamabad Space Observatory, which will be established at Shakarparian in the heart of the capital, to attract youth towards science and technology education. 

The minister, speaking on the occasion, called it a historic development, adding that the project will help in moon sighting on Ramadan and Eid to develop a country-wide consensus for observance of religious events.

Fawad Chaudhary announced to build such observatories in Gwadar, Karachi and Peshawar, adding that Pakistan is being established as a modern Islamic country.

The launching ceremony was attended by Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) chairman Dr Shahid Baig, Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir, and other scientists and experts.

The Islamabad Space Observatory will be established in cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Technology and PSF while the Institute of Space Technology (IST) will provide technical expertise for the project. 

Besides offering magnificent day and night views, the observatory would include a full-dome projection system, guided tours that teach about the solar system, educational science films offering visitors a unique view of the universe.

PTA launches new system to block stolen mobile ... 07:02 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has rolled out a new automated system for blocking the ...

More From This Category
TLP-police clashes leave another cop dead, nearly ...
11:22 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Ramadan 2021 – President Alvi, PM Imran ...
10:38 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Dozen injured in Balochistan football ground blast
10:15 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
vivo Pakistan announces contactless customer ...
09:56 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi booked under ...
09:40 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Australian HC Dr Geoffrey Shaw wishes Ramadan ...
09:17 PM | 13 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertuğrul actress Burcu Kiratli stuns fans in latest photos
11:50 PM | 13 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr