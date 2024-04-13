Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.14 billion in FY2024

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.148 billion during ongoing fiscal year 2023-24, showed the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

It further showed that the mobile phone import surged by 100 percent during this financial year, which is set to end on June 30, as compared to previous year.

The PBS data also showed the buying behaviour of the local consumers, who prefer to buying the imported mobile phones and iPads instead of buying local products.

It imposes a burden on import bills of Pakistan, which is already reeling under financial woes. The import of the luxury phones not only causes flight of money to the foreign countries but also disturbs the foreign exchange reserves of the country.