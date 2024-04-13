Students of these Punjab cities can apply for interest-free motorcycle scheme 2024

LAHORE – The Punjab government has formally launched the registration process for the provision of 20,000 bikes under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative to students across the province.

The government will be provide 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 e-bikes through Bank of Punjab under the interest-free installment plan. The provincial government will provide a subsidy of Rs1 billion for interest-free bikes.

Students of degree colleges and university are eligible to apply for the interest-free motorcycle. They can apply on bikes.punjab.gov.pk by April 29.

The students, currently enrolled as ‘regular’ students in degree programs of any university/ graduate college in the Punjab (public or private), duly recognized by the HEC, are eligible to apply for Bikes under the scheme. The bonafide status as regular student of the applicant shall be verified by the authorities of the educational institution concerned.

In the first Phase 1 of the scheme, regular students in the following five cities are eligible to apply for the motorcycle:

Faisalabad

Multan

Bahawalpur

Rawalpindi

Lahore