Remembering Pakistani pop icon Nazia Hassan on her 20th death anniversary
The 20th death anniversary of Pakistani musician Nazia Hassan, a pop icon who endeared herself to millions across the world, is being observed today.
The music maestro passed away on August 13, 2000, in London, following a prolonged battle with lung cancer. She was only 35 years old.
Nazia, born on 3rd April 1965 in Karachi, started her singing career during the late 1970s‚ when she appeared on several television shows on PTV as a child artist.
The Queen of Pop music, rose to fame when she lent her vocals for the song 'Aap Jaisa Koi' in the Bollywood film Qurbani in 1980, making her hugely popular across South Asia.
Winning a Filmfare Award, she also bagged the title of being the first Pakistani to win the prestigious accolade.
In 1981, Hassan produced the album Disco Deewaney, which turned out to be a huge success, smashing sales records in Pakistan and receiving immense international acclaim.
The legendary singer, who was also a lawyer and a social activist, joined the United Nations in 1991 and bagged several accolades for her philanthropic work.
She was also given the Pride of Performance award in 2002 .Nazia, a top Asian artist of her time, is an inspiration for many and there's nobody else like her.
