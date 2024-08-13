Search

Immigration

PIA's EU flight ban not limited to fake pilot licenses, lawmakers told

Web Desk
03:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2024
PIA's EU flight ban not limited to fake pilot licenses, lawmakers told

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was banned from operation in Europe and other destinations not only due to the issue of fake licenses of pilots but other factors also contributed to the harsh decision.

In this regard, the lawmakers were recently informed that a warning issued to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) about safety concerns a year ago also triggered the ban on the national carrier.

During a Senate Standing Committee meeting on Aviation chaired by Senator Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Monday, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla informed the participants that a year before the license issue, PCCA had received a warning about safety concerns; the secretary aviation also confirmed the same.

The participants were informed that the PCAA was equipped with the latest system for air traffic management and navigation system.

During the meeting, Senator Sherry Rehman inquired why civil aviation was allowed to conduct the exams for licenses and put out a list of so-called fake licenses at the same time, Dawn News reported.

As far as the ban on PIA is concerned, the PIA chief executive officer informed the lawmakers that the majority of the air safety concerns had already been addressed.

The committee members also expressed dissatisfaction with the working of the CAA and the prolonged unresolved issues affecting the airlines. On the reservations, the secretary aviation assured the committee that the pilots’ issue would be resolved in two weeks.

It is to be mentioned that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) suspended the authorization for the PIA to operate in European Union member countries in 2020; the ban was announced after multiple crash incidents and a statement by the then minister about fake licenses acquired by the national flag carrier's pilots. 

EASA stated that they had suspended the Third Country Operator (TCO) Authorisation to PIA after it failed to comply with the proposed corrective action plans (CAPs).

At least six findings were raised with the PIA officials during meetings in June and September 2019, out of which five of the action plans were implemented while one other concerning element of a Safety Management System was not implemented.

It is to be highlighted that while Pakistani airlines can't fly to Europe, PIA still operates a non-stop 14-hour flight to Canada from Lahore. 

Interestingly, the caretaker regime had decided in principle to privatize the national carrier for which a consultant was also hired and efforts have been ramped up to finalize the privatization. It is expected that the process for the sell-off will be done by October.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

03:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

PIA's EU flight ban not limited to fake pilot licenses, lawmakers ...

08:38 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

UAE introduces changes to labour law: Here's what will change for ...

08:11 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Minister reveals key date for PIA's privatization

02:48 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Consul General confirms UAE visa ban, lists reasons for denial of ...

02:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Citizens from Turkey to get free visas for visiting Pakistan, ...

05:44 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Residence Visa violators to get grace period for avoiding fines, UAE ...

Immigration

05:17 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Minister confirms negotiations with UAE over visa restrictions for ...

05:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Singapore's PR becomes easier for international students and here's ...

05:35 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Morocco, Azerbaijan visa-free travel set to become effective from ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

PIA's EU flight ban not limited to fake pilot licenses, lawmakers told

Gold & Silver

03:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 13 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates 13 August
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2  280.5 
Euro EUR 303.2  305.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.10 357.10 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8  76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.4 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: