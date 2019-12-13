Lawyers' vandalism causes damage of Rs70 million to cardiology hospital
LAHORE - An estimated Rs 70 million worth of damage was caused to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology after it was attacked by a a group of angry lawyers on Thursday, local media reported.
Dr Saqib Shafiq, the chief executive of the PIC, told Geo.tv over the phone, that the loss of Rs70 million includes damage to the main building, medical equipment and the doctors’ vehicles parked outside.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government has decided to compensate the damage caused to vehicles by violent lawyers during the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack in Lahore.
According to media details, Rs50,000 will be given to 800cc cars, Rs75,000 to 1000cc cars, Rs150,000 to 1300cc cars and Rs200,000 to 1600cc cars that were damaged during the lawyers attack at PIC.
A group of around 500 lawyers attacked the medical facility following the manhandling of one of their colleague by the doctors of the same hospital last month.
Four patients died during the violent episode as they were not timely attended by the doctors, who escaped to save them from the the lawyers.
