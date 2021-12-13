Husband records as Hareem Shah unpacks liqour bottles (VIDEO)
KARACHI – Tiktok controversy queen Hareem Shah has once against sent shockwaves across her fan base with her latest explosive video.
This time, Shah can be spotted unpacking a couple of liqour bottles in a video she shared on her Instagram account from Karachi.
As the video begins, the Tiktok star pulls out some bottles of alcoholic drinks from a plastic bag while her husband, who is filming her, naming the brands.
Alcoholic beverages are legally banned in Pakistan for Muslims, who make more than 97% of the population and there is punishment for those violating the laws.
Social media users are widely censuring the government for inaction against persons sharing such content boldly and without fear.
