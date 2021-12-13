Two policemen killed, several injured in Indian-held Kashmir bus attack
Share
SRINAGAR – At least two Indian policemen were killed and 12 others injured on Monday in an attack on a bus in an area of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
The attack took place in Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area this evening, leaving one ASI and a selection grade constable dead on the spot.
All the injured personnel have been shifted to the hospital, the police said.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched by the Indian security forces to trace the suspects.
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought details from the security officials on the attack.
On the other hand, Indian forces in their fresh act of state terrorism killed two more Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Srinagar district.
The youth were martyred in the garb of a cordon and search operation in Rangret area of the district, on Monday.
The killings triggered anti-India protest demonstrations in Rangret area.
India arrests prominent Kashmiri activist Khurram ... 11:49 AM | 23 Nov, 2021
NEW DELHI – Amid the systematic brutalities, and illegal clamp-downs, the Indian counter-terrorism agency has ...
- PAKvWI: Rizwan, Wasim shine as Pakistan thrash Windies in first T2010:01 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- PTI leader booked for slapping policeman during PM Imran’s Miawali ...09:57 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Two policemen killed, several injured in Indian-held Kashmir bus ...09:05 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
-
- FO slams Indian defence minister for hurling threats against Pakistan08:09 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora test positive for coronavirus06:27 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Zainab Abbas and Hamza Kardar welcome a baby boy06:45 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Nora Fatehi turns up the heat with new photos05:15 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021