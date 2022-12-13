SRK, Deepika's latest song invites trolling

Had Bollywood's cringe-inducing rendition of Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq's Nach Punjaban in Jug Jugg Jeeyo or the recent butchering of Nazia Hassan's Aap Jaisa Koi featuring Malaika Arora and Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero served as a lesson, Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan and dimple queen Deepika Padukone wouldn't have bombed their fans with their latest song from the pair's upcoming action-thriller.

Although the megastars' huge fandoms were elated to see Khan and Padukone together after their 2014 hit film Happy New Year, not many were pleased with the duo's recent song Besharam Rang.

The aforementioned song serves as the first musical score from Pathaan featuring the Om Shanti Om duo opposite each other. Although B-town's best singers and music composers came together to create the masterpiece, social media users weren't buying it.

With a plethora of memes and mockery, Twitterati went into a frenzy after the song hit streaming platforms.

Deepika has done over 30 movies. SRK is the so-called superstar with a 3-decade-long career in Bollywood. If they still need to do this ????to sell their movie, it speaks a lot abt d absolute state of B'wood and sheer garbage they produce Pathetic https://t.co/5QTSpj2OAd — Sanghamitra (@mitraphoenix) December 12, 2022

This was an uncomfortable watch. Reminded me of the early 90s when songs like sarkailo khatiya and vulgar dance moves were in vogue Deepika can do sexy while looking classy at the same time, so why make her look so crass? And SRK looks like a lecherous uncle & a Hrithik wannabe https://t.co/DpCKBt1D63 — Shalu Dhyani (@ShaluDhyani) December 13, 2022

With remarkable legacies and stardoms that both Padukone and Khan possess, fans were disappointed to see Bollywood's level stooping low.

I may get a lot of flak for this but both Deepika and SRK didn't need to copy what every other Bollywood star kid is doing in songs these days. They both look hot but it still looks forced and crass. — Haseena Golimaar (@Erum_Sangji) December 13, 2022

Another fan wrote, “All I see is Deepika helping out her aging friend sell a film that's a ripoff from several Hollywood thrillers. It's sad seeing SRK keep making repetitive garbage when he has the money and power to create more meaningful stories.”

deepika and srk are both extremely hot and attractive people. trying too hard to make them look or dress younger than they are is a disservice to this society. — k (@krownnist) December 12, 2022

All I see is Deepika helping out her aging friend sell a film that's a ripoff from several Hollywood thrillers; it's sad seeing Srk keep making repetitive garbage when he has the money & power to create more meaningful stories. https://t.co/3O7U4AlToK — Rutaba | رُطابہ (@rtnvir) December 12, 2022

Another tweet read, “How much did they pay Deepika? A billion dollars for this clownery? The song, steps, expressions everything is soo off. This doesn’t suit SRK. This isn’t the kind of stuff that gave him the name he’s got today.”

How much did they pay Deepika? A billion $ for this clownery? The song, steps, expressions everything is soo off.. Pese ki kya kami thi :/ how are 2 big names of Bollywood doing such B grade stuff? Also doesnt suit SRK, not the kind of stuff that gave him the name he’s got today https://t.co/rcERAkVCqm — Eeman Yousuf (@EemanYousuf) December 12, 2022

There is something uncomfortable about this new song featuring Deepika and SRK. I can't pin point but it's just not SRK! — Bano (@BanoBee) December 12, 2022

A fan even went on to call it an “ad shoot for a swimwear brand” given the visuals and direction.

The most underwhelming song in the history of yrf’s thirst trap edition. Deepika-Shilpa Rao-yrf combo works mostly but not this time around. Shah Rukh khan’s man-bun and smouldering look is the only highlight. #BesharamRang #SRK???? pic.twitter.com/03R2Wd80xe — Renuka Vyavahare (@renukaVyavahare) December 12, 2022

Although the song gained negative attention, there were some positive reviews on the flip side of Twitter.

Ok we talked about Deepika and srk but the song .... ????they put crack on it cause it's is so good the more you listen to it the more it gottes better #BesharmRang pic.twitter.com/VV2FTq2Ogx — zemascene (@zematut) December 12, 2022

both SRK and deepika need to be immediately arrested for rising global temperatures and melting glaciers with their sexy avatar in #BesharamRang https://t.co/p7PKUlfqig — ً (@hmmbly) December 12, 2022

For the unversed, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film features an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan is scheduled to release in India on January 25, 2023.