SRK, Deepika's latest song invites trolling
Had Bollywood's cringe-inducing rendition of Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq's Nach Punjaban in Jug Jugg Jeeyo or the recent butchering of Nazia Hassan's Aap Jaisa Koi featuring Malaika Arora and Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero served as a lesson, Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan and dimple queen Deepika Padukone wouldn't have bombed their fans with their latest song from the pair's upcoming action-thriller. 

Although the megastars' huge fandoms were elated to see Khan and Padukone together after their 2014 hit film Happy New Year, not many were pleased with the duo's recent song Besharam Rang.

The aforementioned song serves as the first musical score from Pathaan featuring the Om Shanti Om duo opposite each other. Although B-town's best singers and music composers came together to create the masterpiece, social media users weren't buying it. 

With a plethora of memes and mockery, Twitterati went into a frenzy after the song hit streaming platforms.

With remarkable legacies and stardoms that both Padukone and Khan possess, fans were disappointed to see Bollywood's level stooping low.

Another fan wrote, “All I see is Deepika helping out her aging friend sell a film that's a ripoff from several Hollywood thrillers. It's sad seeing SRK keep making repetitive garbage when he has the money and power to create more meaningful stories.”

Another tweet read, “How much did they pay Deepika? A billion dollars for this clownery? The song, steps, expressions everything is soo off. This doesn’t suit SRK. This isn’t the kind of stuff that gave him the name he’s got today.” 

A fan even went on to call it an “ad shoot for a swimwear brand” given the visuals and direction.

Although the song gained negative attention, there were some positive reviews on the flip side of Twitter.

For the unversed, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film features an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan is scheduled to release in India on January 25, 2023.

