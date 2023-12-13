Gold prices in Pakistan fall sharply; Check today gold rates 13 December 2023

Gold prices moved down in the local market amid negative trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 December 2023

On Wednesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs1,800 and hovers at Rs213,600.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by over Rs1,400 to Rs183,130. Price of 22 Karat Gold is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs188,650 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,700 for each tola.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal stands stands at $1978 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan