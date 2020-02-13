Pakistan resolution expresses solidarity with China in fight against Coronavirus
Web Desk
11:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
Pakistan resolution expresses solidarity with China in fight against Coronavirus
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the government and people of China for dedicated efforts and efficient policy to combat coronavirus.   

The resolution was moved by PML-N Leader Khawaja Asif.

It commended the efforts of Chinese government under the able leadership of President Xi Jinping for treating Pakistani citizens especially students in Wuhan  city just like their own by providing them best possible care.

The resolution appreciated the way in which China is dealing with extremely tense situation to combat and fully eliminate this virus.

It said Pakistan stands united with China and extends its full support in this difficult time and moment of medical emergency.

