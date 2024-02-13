Search

Nawaz, Bilawal mull sharing PM's Office for 3, 2 years in post-elections talks

Country remains in turmoil with no majority winner in Elections 2024

Web Desk
09:42 AM | 13 Feb, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - Top political guns are having back-to-back meetings amid efforts to form coalition government in Centre as the country remains in turmoil with no clear winner.

Amid the talks, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party PPP are having a word on sharing PM office for the next five-year.

Reports in local media suggest that Sharif's party and PPP deliberated on possibility of picking PMs from either party for 3 and 2.5 terms.

In first meeting over the weekend, Sharif and PPP leadership discussed the possibility of appointing PM for half the term as seasoned politicians flocked together to cooperate for country's political stability as dust settles.

As per media reports, both sides reiterated to put nation's interests and people's well-being above everything and continue discussions regarding the prevailing political landscape.

Sharif and Bhutto family members stressed unwavering commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of masses and ensuring their voices were heard.

On the other hand, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started nationwide protests over alleged rigging in the general elections on February 8.

Khan's party members, along with Jamaat e Islami, TLP and other parties are protesting against election rigging.

Election results withheld in 26 constituencies amid rigging claims, protests

Web Desk

